Tura: The newly constructed PA Sangma Stadium in Tura, Meghalaya suffered a significant setback on Thursday morning when a section of the facility collapsed amidst heavy rainfall.

The relentless downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms, has triggered landslides and caused damage to properties across Garo Hills.

The incident occurred as a thunderstorm and incessant rains swept through Garo Hills, commencing at 5 am on June 22.

The stadium, lacking a retaining wall in a specific section, became vulnerable to the force of the elements, resulting in a substantial landslide that dislodged tons of soil from the field above.

It may be mentioned Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the much-awaited PA Sangma sports complex in Tura in December last year.

Football enthusiasts feel that the newly inaugurated sports complex in Tura would serve as a boost for uplifting footballing in Meghalaya.

The PA Sangma sports complex in Tura was inaugurated by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma in the presence of state health minister James Sangma.

A bust of the late PA Sangma, a former Lok Sabha Speaker, was also unveiled on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that the football stadium has a sizeable seating capacity of 9,500 and was built at a cost of Rs 127.7 crore.