Shillong: Former National People’s Party (NPP) state president and lone Rajya Sabha MP, WR Kharlukhi, predicted on Tuesday that the NPP will get an absolute majority in the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after handing over charge to newly appointed state president, Prestone Tynsong, Kharlukhi said, “I don’t doubt that if everything goes well, we will get an absolute majority in 2028.”

Currently, the NPP is the single largest political party in Meghalaya with 26 MLAs in the 60-member House.

On his decision to request the party to relieve him from the post of state president, Kharlukhi said that 16 years is long enough for him to continue in the position.

“I used to believe that at a certain point in time, we have to share the responsibility. I think 16 years is long enough,” he said.

Kharlukhi expressed happiness that the NPP has reached its current level from the time it was first started in 2013.

He thanked the NPP national president for accepting his request and said that Tynsong was the right person for the post of state president.

“Prestone is the right person. He is a veteran of many battles and I don’t see that there is any problem. I am very sure under his leadership the party will go from strength to strength,” he said.

Kharlukhi also attributed the party’s achievements to God’s blessing. “We always believe that what we are doing is God’s blessing. As humans, we did our level best but I always have in mind that whatever I did is because of God’s blessing.”