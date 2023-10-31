Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the need for a four-lane national highway during a review meeting on national highways at Hotel Radisson Blu, Guwahati.

He highlighted ongoing projects for 265 km of roads, valued at Rs 4,607 crore, aimed at enhancing road connectivity in the region.

The meeting, attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State Gen (Retd) VK Singh, and representatives from northeastern states, acknowledged the progress made in expanding the state’s national highway network from 509 km to 914 km over the past nine years.

A press release stated that a total of Rs 9,034 crore has been sanctioned for 31 NH-related projects in Tripura.

Sixteen projects have already been executed through the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the state public works department (PWD), resulting in the creation of 383 km of road at a cost of Rs 3,977 crore. Currently, work is underway on 225 km of roads, amounting to Rs 5,057 crore, spread across 15 projects.

It is anticipated that eight of these projects will be completed by December 31, 2023, all of which are being executed through NHIDCL.

CM Manik Saha also urged for the notification of four in-principle national highways.

These roads are crucial for providing alternative connectivity to various districts, sub-divisions, blocks, markets, tourist destinations, and tribal areas.

The Chief Minister assured full cooperation from the state regarding land acquisition, forest diversion, utilities, etc, for the implementation of these projects.

He stressed the importance of ensuring high-quality work, considering Tripura’s hilly terrain and soft soil, which necessitates proper drainage for rainwater flow and cross drainage.

Saha urged for special attention to be given to these aspects while preparing detailed project reports (DPRs).