Guwahati: Assam forest department officials under Golaghat and Karbi Anglong Forest Divisions continue to deny the increasing menace of timber smugglers in Karbi Anglong district, even as locals claim to have spotted hundreds of trees being felled illegally in the two districts.



According to locals, trucks loaded with smuggled timber move freely on the roads at night, while land machines openly cut and load valuable timber onto vehicles during the day.

The smugglers transport the timber through several roads via Dalamara, Kakachang Bogijan in front of Bokakhat police station in Golaghat district, said a local activist requesting anonymity.

They smuggle the timber from forest areas in southern Karbi Anglong, including Barlangshu, Barpung, Tarapung forests, he said.

The smugglers transport the timber to various places in upper Assam districts, including Jorhat.

Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP)’s Golaghat district committee secretary Rajiv Laskar alleged that the timbers smugglers carrying out the tree felling and smuggling in collusion with a section of forest officials of Golaghat Forest division.

He said that despite complaints, officials have not taken steps to curb the smuggling menace.

The trucks loaded with smuggled timbers are constantly passing through the Dolamara forest department office day and night, but it does not come to forest officials notice.

As a result, forests in Karbi Anglong and along the Golaghat border have been destroyed by the smugglers.

The destruction of forests has led to the destruction of the habitats of the wild animals, especially elephants.