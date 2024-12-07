Shillong: After years of relentless advocacy efforts, the long-awaited Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road project in Meghalaya is finally poised to take off in January 2025.

The 58.6-kilometre road, which will connect hundreds of villages in the region, has been a major bone of contention for locals who have faced significant hardships due to the dilapidated condition of the road, especially during the rainy season.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The breakthrough came after a hunger strike by Bindas Syiem from Umden, which gained widespread attention and support.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem’s consistent follow-ups also played a crucial role in securing funds for the project.

The state government has allocated funds for the road’s construction under the PMGSY-III Batch-I scheme, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs 47 crore for the 38.6-kilometer stretch from Umden to Sonapur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

An additional Rs 49.53 crore has been allocated for the 20-kilometre stretch from Nongpoh to Umden under the State Plan.

The foundation stone for the project will be laid on December 10 by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.