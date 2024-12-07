Shillong: Senior BJP leader and MLA Sanbor Shullai condemned the Assam government’s decision to ban beef consumption in hotels and public places.

Shullai slamming the move said that the Constitution of India does not restrict beef consumption, and such a decision infringes upon personal freedom.

Shullai added that people should be allowed to make their own food choices, citing examples of different cultures consuming various unusual foods.

He also shared his personal experience of eating dog meat, highlighting the diversity of food preferences.

The Meghalaya leader has prepared a letter to the central BJP leadership, expressing his opposition to the Assam government’s move.

He said that he would also send a copy of the letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam government on December 4 announced the ban on beef consumption in restaurants, hotels, and public places.