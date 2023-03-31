Shillong: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh has dismissed any move to change the leadership of the party in Meghalaya, in the wake of the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Responding to a query if the party will replace the incumbent MPCC president and Shillong MP Vincent H Pala, Lyngdoh said it was not fair to hold a single person responsible for the poll debacle.

The Congress won only five out of the 59 seats for which elections were held after polling for the Sohiong seat was adjourned following the demise of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh said that the defeat of the state president was due to factors other than the issues concerned. He added that the party’s votes were divided after 17 MLAs left the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

Despite the setback, the CLP leader said the party is gearing up its preparations for the upcoming autonomous district council (ADC) elections and the Lok Sabha election next year.

He said the Congress already has a proper set-up in all constituencies, with block committees and primary units.