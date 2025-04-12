Guwahati: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the North-Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) on Friday, conveyed their strong support for Professor Sherwin Sungoh on her role of Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of NEHU, Shillong, Meghalaya.

During a joint meeting convene outside the Vice Chancellor’s office, both faculty and non-teaching staff associations of the university pledged their full support to Prof Sungoh’s decision to back down from her position of acting VC.

Professor Lakhon Kma, President of NEHUTA, assured full support from both associations to Prof. Sungoh’s decision as she carried out her duties as Acting Vice Chancellor, adhering to the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Education.

Her appointment as Acting Vice Chancellor is in accordance with Statute 2(A)(5)(i) of the University, which stipulates that the senior-most professor shall assume the role in such circumstances, Prof Lakhon said.

Clarifying the scope of the Acting Vice Chancellor’s authority, Prof. Lakhon stated that Prof. Sungoh cannot make permanent appointments, but she can convene crucial university bodies such as the Executive Council, Academic Council, and Finance Committee.

Meanwhile, she has the authority to make temporary appointments and nominate a Pro Vice Chancellor and she can perform all functions that of a regular Vice Chancellor, Prof Lakhon affirmed.

Notably, Prof. Sungoh submitted her resignation as Pro Vice Chancellor of the Shillong Campus on Wednesday.

In an email addressed to DK Himanshu, Under Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Prof. Sungoh communicated her assumption of the Vice Chancellor in-charge role with immediate effect, stating that she possesses “adequate administrative and financial authority.”

Furthermore, this unified support from NEHUTA and NEHUNSA signals a period of stability and cooperation as Prof. Sungoh steps into this interim leadership role at North-Eastern Hill University.