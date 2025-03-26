Meghalaya: NEHU appoints Prof Sherwin May Sungoh as Pro VC

Guwahati: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice-Chancellor PS Shukla officially announced on Tuesday that Prof Sherwin May Sungoh has assumed charge as the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Pro VC) of NEHU’s Shillong Campus, Meghalaya, effective March 21, 2025.

This appointment follows a resolution adopted during the 85th Emergent Executive Council meeting held on November 14, 2024. Sungoh’s acceptance of the role marks a significant change, as she had earlier rejected the same appointment in November 2024, along with Fameline K Marak, who had been named Pro VC for NEHU’s Tura Campus.

The appointments were previously opposed by the NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU).

Sungoh confirmed her acceptance, stating that her decision aligns with Statute 2(A)(5)(i) of the university, which stipulates that in the Vice-Chancellor’s absence, the Pro Vice-Chancellor assumes the duties of the office.

The NEHU Act and Statutes outline the role of the Pro Vice-Chancellor as assisting the Vice-Chancellor in administration, academic affairs, and financial management.

Shukla has delegated specific responsibilities to Sungoh to facilitate efficient governance of the university. These delegated powers are subject to change as needed for the effective functioning of the institution.

During her tenure, Sungoh will receive pay and allowances in accordance with UGC and Ministry of Education guidelines. Her responsibilities will be governed by the terms outlined in Statute 3 (2) and Ordinance OE-1 of NEHU.

In a press statement, Shukla praised Sungoh’s extensive contributions to the university. A distinguished academician in the Department of Education, Sungoh has focused her research and teaching on pedagogy, curriculum development, and educational policy.

With decades of experience in higher education, she has been instrumental in advancing NEHU’s academic and administrative growth.

Shukla expressed confidence in Prof. Sungoh’s ability to bring valuable expertise to her new role, ensuring the continued progress of the university.