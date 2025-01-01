Shillong: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has further extended his earned leave until January 12th, continuing an absence that began amidst student and staff protests from the university in Meghalaya during early November.

In an email to the NEHU Registrar on Tuesday, Professor Shukla cited “the same circumstances” as his previous leave request, extending his absence from December 30 to January 12, 2025.

He also assured that he would remain reachable by phone and email for urgent matters and designated the senior-most professor or Pro Vice-Chancellor to oversee routine university operations during his absence.

This extension follows the expiration of Professor Shukla’s previous leave on December 29.

His initial departure stemmed from widespread agitation by students, supported by both teaching and non-teaching staff, who alleged mismanagement and an autocratic leadership style.

The protests included a nearly three-week-long hunger strike.

Prior to extending his leave, Professor Shukla had appealed to the Ministry of Education for “adequate security support from the central government” to facilitate his return to campus.

However, he subsequently opted to prolong his absence.