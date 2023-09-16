Guwahati: Former Meghalaya chief minister and state TMC leader Mukul Sangma has denied meeting any leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He was reacting to a recent claim made by State BJP President Ernest Mawrie that Sangma was denied entry into the BJP by the party’s senior leaders in Delhi.

Sangma said he has seen such reports being circulated but he has not met any BJP leaders.

He said he is currently studying the whole political dynamic of the state before deciding on his future course of action.

The TMC leader said he is more concerned about creating a sense of oneness in Meghalaya than joining other political parties.

He further questioned the failure of political parties in the state to create this sense of oneness and said that he will have to make it happen.

Meanwhile, several reports claimed the possibility of Sangma floating a new political party in Meghalaya.

Mukul Sangma had also denied reports of a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in New Delhi in May this year, calling them a “product of speculation, assumption and presumption.”