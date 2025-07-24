Guwahati: Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, along with a high-level delegation, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also attended the meeting, underscoring the importance of the discussions on Assam’s development and disaster preparedness.

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, who led the delegation, later shared details of the meeting through a Facebook post. He thanked Amit Shah for his “visionary leadership and unwavering support” in Assam’s journey toward permanent peace and inclusive development. Bora said Assam has entered “a new era of development and prosperity” under the NDA government.

During the meeting, Minister Keshab Mahanta formally requested central assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to tackle the emerging drought-like situation in several Assam districts. He stressed the urgent need to support farmers and reduce environmental and economic stress.

Mahanta also urged the Centre to release pending funds under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF), highlighting Assam’s vulnerability to natural disasters and the need for timely financial intervention.

To strengthen disaster resilience, Mahanta proposed the establishment of a permanent campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in Assam to serve the northeastern region. He noted that the institute would boost training, capacity-building, and localized disaster management strategies.

In another proposal, Mahanta sought central approval to implement Cell Broadcasting Technology in Assam. This system would allow authorities to send real-time early warning alerts during floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

The delegation included senior AGP leaders such as newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya and Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury. All members reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the BJP-AGP alliance and promoting inclusive development in Assam.

Meanwhile, Atul Bora also met Union Ministry of Agriculture officials to request special agricultural relief packages. He highlighted the hardships farmers face due to erratic monsoon patterns and rainfall deficits, which have severely disrupted paddy cultivation.

According to state assessments, districts like Dhubri, Nalbari, Morigaon, Darrang, and parts of Nagaon are facing extended dry spells. The lack of rainfall has driven up irrigation demands and raised fears of significant crop loss.