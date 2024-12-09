Guwahati: In a bid to revitalize its governance, the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

The reshuffle, approved by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, aims to bring fresh perspectives and focused leadership to key sectors.

Four new faces were inducted into the cabinet: Prasanta Phukan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Gowala. They were administered the oath of office by the Governor on Saturday.

Key Portfolio Allocations

Prasanta Phukan: Power, Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Medical Education and Research, and PM-Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Kaushik Rai: Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Mines and Minerals, and Barak Valley Development.

Krishnendu Paul: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, and Public Works (Roads), including PMGSY.

Rupesh Gowala: Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, and Home (Prisons, Home Guards, and Civil Defence).

Reallocations for Senior Ministers

Himanta Biswa Sarma: Retains Home (excluding specific subjects), Personnel, and Public Works (Buildings and Highways).

Ranjeet Kumar Dass: Panchayat and Rural Development, Judicial, and Tourism.

Atul Bora: Agriculture, Excise, and Border Protection and Development.

Keshab Mahanta: Revenue and Disaster Management, IT, and Science, Technology, and Climate Change.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma: Handloom, Textiles, and Sericulture, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Bodoland.

Chandra Mohan Patowary: Act East Policy Affairs, Environment and Forest, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Ranoj Pegu: School Education, Higher Education, and Tribal Affairs (Plain).

Ashok Singhal: Health and Family Welfare, and Irrigation.

Jogen Mohan: Hill Areas, Transport, and Cooperation.

Ajanta Neog: Finance and Women and Child Development.

Pijush Hazarika: Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Water Resources.

Bimal Bora: Cultural Affairs, and Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises.

Jayanta Malla Baruah: Public Health Engineering, and Housing and Urban Affairs.

Public Health Engineering, and Housing and Urban Affairs. Nandita Gorlosa: Sports and Youth Welfare, Welfare of Minorities and Development, and Public Works (Buildings and National Highways)