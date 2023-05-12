Shillong: A police team in East Jaintia Hills seized a huge quantity of suspected ganja from vehicle near Damcherra, under Umkiang Police Outpost in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya on Friday.

The drug, weighing 111.18 kg, was found in a vehicle with registration No AS01-AY-6969 travelling from Silchar, Assam, and heading towards Khliehriat.

Upon seeing the police personnel at the checkpoint, the driver and one passenger abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

After conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, police officers discovered several brown packets containing Marijuana weighing more than 100 kg.

As a result, a case has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station, and the vehicle has been seized.

An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to locate and apprehend the individuals responsible for transporting the illegal drug.