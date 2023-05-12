Shillong: In a successful operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of East Jaintia Hills Police in Meghalaya seized 67.36 grams of heroin from a commercial vehicle during a “naka” checking at Lumshnong Police Checkpoint on Friday.

The team with the said drugs also arrested one person identified as Gabriel Elvin Thabah (33), a resident of Lower Mawprem, Shillong.

The police said that the vehicle was coming from Silchar and was proceeding towards Shillong.

The police based on the input apprehended Thabah from the commercial vehicle, and upon searching his backpack, they recovered six soap boxes containing an orange-coloured powder.

On verifying the powder, it turned out to be heroin.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Thabah, who is currently in police custody.