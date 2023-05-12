Guwahati: At least two suspected Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Border Security Hills near East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya for illegally entering India.

As per reports, the accused had entered Meghalaya through the Indo-Bangladesh border with the alleged intention of robbery.

Reports stated that the accused were identified as Islam Uddin and Fazer Ali.

Both of them were reported to be residents of Companiganj in Bangladesh.

They were moving in and around Meghalaya and had stolen parts of machinery involved in border fence construction.

They were planning to carry out further robberies in other villages on the border region, as per reports.

The accused were handed over to the police and an investigation has been initiated.