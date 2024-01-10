Nongpoh: an employee of Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited (MePTCL), was found dead in his quarters at Bara Killing in Ri-Bhoi.
The deceased was identified as Paimon Khongkrom.
As per reports, the case has been suspected to be an apparent suicide by hanging.
Also Read: Assam: IT raids at multiple locations in Guwahati
Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information from MePTCL staff at around 8:30 am.
The family members of the deceased, however, requested an exemption from the post-mortem examination.
Also Read: Assam: Sub Inspector caught accepting bribe in Chirang
The family said that they believe that the incident was a case of suicide and they have no suspicions of any foul play, reports stated.
The deceased was known to have mental health issues, a local said.
Subsequently, a petition seeking exemption was submitted to the ADM Nongpoh, Eric Dkhar.
The petition was granted, and the body was handed over to Khongkrom’s wife for the final rites.