Shillong: The Khasi Students Union (KSU), along with the KSU Eastern Border Areas, conducted a raid on Nongtung Circle and filed a formal complaint with the District Medical and Health Officer (DHMO) of Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya.

The complaint was made about the alleged critical issues plaguing the Mawlasnai Primary Health Centre (PHC), which has been severely impacting the healthcare of people in Mawlasnai and its neighbouring areas, including the Block-2 border regions.

Led by Banjop Maring, Education Secretary of KSU North Khasi Hills District Unit, the delegation included officers and members from the KSU Raid Nongtung Circle and KSU Northern Border Areas.

Also Read: Assam: Bhupen Hazarika’s 70s hit ‘Auto-Rickshaw Chalao…’ gets a new video release

The complaint emphasized several pressing problems, including a severe water shortage, the absence of a doctor, and overcrowding at the health centre.

The KSU demanded immediate action from the DHMO Office to ensure an uninterrupted water supply, appoint a qualified doctor, increase staffing, and expand the health centre’s infrastructure to improve overall patient experience and healthcare provision.

Also Read:Manipur: Miscreants torch paddy crops in Imphal East

Addressing the media, Banjop Maring stressed the urgency of securing an additional MBBS doctor and reported the DHMO’s commitment to addressing these concerns promptly.

The KSU also plans to meet with the Minister in charge of the Health Department to advocate for upgrading the Mawlasnai PHC to a Mawlasnai Community Health Center, better serving the border area’s residents.

This follows a prior KSU raid in Nongtung on October 10, 2023, which had already raised concerns about the PHC’s deficiencies and appealed for the doctor’s presence at crucial meetings, considering the vital healthcare needs of the people relying on the Mawlasnai PHC.