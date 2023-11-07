SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government spent over Rs 9.28 crore for treating drug addicts in the state in the past 13 years.

This was revealed by the Meghalaya social welfare department in a reply to an RTI application filed by activist Disparsing Rani.

Briefing the media, Rani said the Meghalaya social welfare department informed that a total of Rs 9.28 crore was spent to treat drug addicts in the state between 2010 and 2023.

Rs 30,07,815 in 2010

Rs 34,05,817 in 2011

Rs 38,61,060 in 2012

Rs 40,76,240 in 2013

Rs 53,80,721 in 2014

Rs 39,43,,617 in 2015

Rs 35,42,816 in 2016

Rs 36,37,821 in 2017

Rs 30,17,307 in 2018

Rs 72,71,227 in 2019

Rs 84,73,371 in 2020

Rs 1,48,57,688 in 2021

Rs 1,94,69,467 in 2022

Rs 89,45,589 in 2023