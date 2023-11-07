Prantik Deka

Guwahati: The iconic Assamese song ‘Auto-Rickshaw Chalao Ami Duyu Bhai’, written and composed by legendary musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika, has been given a new lease of life with the release of a music video.

The song, which was originally released in the 1970s, remains immensely popular and continues to resonate with people of all ages. The song, produced through HMV’s long playing record, was sung by Dr Bhupen Hazarika along with his brother Jayanta Hazarika.

The new music video, titled ‘Dignity of Labour’, was directed by Ashok Bora and produced by Pranabjyoti Neog.

The video features Achinta Raj Kashyap, Rupantar Das, Runumi Saikia, Boidujya Changmai and Shivraj Debnath. The videography has been done by Prithvi Raj Dutta and the makeup is by Pijumoni Sarma.

The song has been recreated under the direction of noted musician Rupam Talukdar and is rendered by the promising singer Khanindra Hazarika, who is supported by Meghdeep. The new version of the song retains the original’s charm while adding a fresh touch.

The video was officially launched at the Guwahati Press Club on November 5, where heartfelt tributes were paid to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of his 12th death anniversary.

The release function was attended by novelist Leena Sharma, Manoj Saikia, chairman of Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation and vocalist Mausumi Saharia.

Speaking on the occasion, Leena Sharma said that Dr Bhupen Hazarika composed this song to inspire and motivate the Assamese educated youths to take up all kinds of work irrespective of their academic achievements, and treat every worker with dignity and respect, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.

The video song is currently available on YouTube.