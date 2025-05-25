Guwahati: CCTV footage from Shillong’s Umsohsun area in Meghalaya captured a masked man allegedly harassing schoolgirls in a narrow lane on Friday morning, sparking outrage across the community.

The disturbing video shows the man lifting the skirts of unsuspecting schoolgirls and filming the act on his mobile phone. Wearing a mask to conceal his identity, the suspect appeared to deliberately position himself in the lane, waiting to target his victims as they passed by.

His calculated behavior has sparked widespread outrage among residents and the general public, who are demanding immediate action. Locals described the incident as “shocking and sickening,” with many calling for immediate police action.

As per sources, authorities have begun investigating the incident and are working to identify the suspect using the footage.

Speaking to a news agency, Superintendent of Police for East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, confirmed that the police have initiated an investigation. “We are closely examining the incident and are working to identify the person involved,” he stated.

