The Meghalaya police has arrested the prime accused in the bomb threats case.

The police in Meghalaya has arrested the man, who had sent at least two bomb threat emails to chief minister Conrad Sangma in the last fortnight.

The arrested person is reported to be from Meghalaya capital – Shillong.

“…the Special Investigation Team was able to identify one of the accused persons based on technical analysis of several emails sent by Lawei ba Phyrnai. The technical analysis made it clear that the same person was responsible for sending emails on behalf of Lawei ba Phyrnai,” Meghalaya police said in a statement.

It added: “On 13.04.2022, the main accused was arrested from his place of work. Several incriminating materials including the mobile phone used to send the emails were recovered from his possession.”

The identity of the prime accused in the case, who hails from Shillong in Meghalaya, is yet to be revealed.

Also read: Meghalaya: Hailstorm & gusty winds batter Shillong, uprooted trees in Umiam block GS Road

Meanwhile, Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed that two more persons have also been detained by the police in connection with the case.

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said: “Police with the crime branch has been able to crack the case yesterday. The police department is investigating more.”

Earlier, it was reported that two persons were arrested in connection with the case. However, the Meghalaya police clarified that only one person has been arrested thus far.

Meghalaya police had launched an investigation to trace the members of the new “terror outfit” Lawei ba Phyrnai, soon after the group had sent a bomb treat email to chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Earlier, chief minister of Meghalaya – Conrad Sangma has expressed concern over the emergence of a new “terror outfit” in the state named Lawei ba Phyrnai.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has termed the emergence of the new “terror outfit” in the state as a serious matter.

“For us as a government, we take every situation seriously. So, everything related to law and order, even an email that comes in for us, it’s a serious matter,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

Also read: Manipur: Tributes paid to INA freedom fighters at Moirang on Flag Hoisting Day

Recently, the group, which called itself a “terror outfit”, in an email announced the first of their demands.

The “terror outfit” – Lawei ba Phyrnai demanded immediate release of former HNLC leader Julius Dorphang, failing which the group has threatened the government to “blow up a lower primary school”.

Earlier, the group, in a letter sent via email to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, threatened a series of bomb attacks targeting educational institutions.

The group said that it will carry out bomb blasts targeting educational institutions in Meghalaya as a protest against high unemployment in the state.

The group has threatened to carry out bomb blasts “every single week starting 1st May 2022”.

The group – Lawei ba Phyrnai identified itself as a “terror outfit”, formed by 37 “qualified and talented jobless youths”.

In the letter, the Lawei ba Phyrnai group also mentioned their targets.

Also read: Meghalaya: TMC leader Mukul Sangma slams Centre over Hindi ‘imposition’ issue

“Our first target is the MBOSE building; next will be St. Anthony’s School and College where I passed out from. And even NEHU where I received my diploma. And yes, we will keep planting bombs till you and your government come up with a solution to employ every single Meghalayan out there,” the threat letter stated.

In a second email, the publicity secretary of the “terror outfit” identified itself as a former school teacher who “contract was terminated”.

“Lawei ba Phyrnai was originally an educational society before members and sponsors laid down their pens in exchange for AK-47s,” the “terror outfit” said.