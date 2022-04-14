IMPHAL: Rich tributes were paid to the freedom fighter of the Indian National Army (INA), which was led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Flag Hoisting Day at Moirang in Manipur.

The 78th anniversary of the Flag Hoisting Day was observed at the newly constructed INA martyr’s memorial complex at Moirang in Manipur.

It was on April 14, 1944 during the Second World War that the soldiers of the Indian National Army (INA) liberated Moirang in Manipur from the British Empire and hoisted the Tricolour of free India for the first time.

Lieutenant Colonel Shaukat Ali of the INA hoisted the Tricolour for the first time on Indian soil at Moirang in Manipur on April 14, 1944.

On the occasion, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh paid floral tribute to the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the INA Martyr’s memorial complex at Moirang.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh also unfurled the Indian Flag installed inside the complex.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said that he was honoured on being part of the ‘Moirang Utsav’ observed in on the occasion of 78th Flag Hoisting Day.

“The courage exemplified by Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and his army while fighting the British will always remain an inspiration,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh said.

The Manipur chief minister said that in early April of 1944, the Subash Brigade of INA along with the 33rd division of the Japanese Imperial Army crossed the Indo-Burmese border open the Imphal Front.

On April 14, 1944 the combined force of INA and Japanese Imperial Army after capturing Moirang set up the first headquarters of the INA in India at the residence of Hemam Nilamani of Moirang Konjengbam Leikai.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that as many as 96 Manipuris also participated in the liberation of Moirang from the British Empire.

The renovation work of the INA Complex in Moirang is now complete and ready for inauguration.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/EiV3XTHKdi — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 14, 2022