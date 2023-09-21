Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) East Jaintia Hills district Unit will stage a sit-in protest on September 25 at the district headquarters in Khliehriat, East Jaiñtia Hills, to protest the government’s and the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI’s) alleged neglect of NH-6 in Meghalaya.

The poor condition of NH-6 has caused significant hardship for the local people and the state as a whole.

This is the second phase of the KSU’s protest, as they believe that NHAI and the Government of Meghalaya have not responded quickly or urgently enough to their initial protest on August 8.

During the August 8 protest, the NHAI’s Manager Technical assured the union that NH-6 in the district would be repaired within six weeks.

However, as of now, no substantial actions have been taken.

The KSU is appealing to citizens from neighbouring states like Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur, who also benefit from the National Highway, to cooperate and support their cause.

They are urged to abstain from travelling on this road from 25th September 2023, 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, until their demands are addressed.

This solidarity boycott will continue for a week, demonstrating the unity of the people in their pursuit of better road conditions.

Special provisions have been made to allow the smooth passage of essential services like ambulances, central force vehicles, and other emergency vehicles during this period, they said.