Guwahati: Horticulture and Research Centre at Nagichara in West Tripura has launched experimental cultivation of 22 foreign and 13 indigenous improved varieties of mango to help farmers increase their income, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the Monsoon Mango Fiesta 2025 held at Narikel Kunj in Gandatwisa, a tribal region in Dhalai district, Nath highlighted the government’s continued efforts to transform Tripura into a hub for mango cultivation.

He noted that since the BJP government assumed office in 2018, officials have brought nearly 706 hectares of land under new mango plantations through various agricultural projects. This year, the department has also set a target to rejuvenate 18 hectares of aging mango orchards in Gandatwisa.

“Tripura’s tropical climate, fertile soil, moderate temperatures, and adequate rainfall make it ideal for mango farming,” Nath said. “Recognizing this, we’ve focused heavily on fruit cultivation over the past several years to strengthen the financial stability of our farmers.”

The Horticulture and Research Centre, he added, currently cultivates a wide range of mango varieties, including foreign types like Miyazaki, Haribhanga, Yellow Banana, Japanese All Time, and Thai Himsagar.

Researchers are experimenting with both exotic and native high-yield varieties to determine suitability and productivity under local conditions.

According to Nath, fruit cultivation now spans 58,491 hectares in the state, producing 5,98,241 metric tonnes annually.

Out of this, mangoes account for 10,192 hectares with a total output of 51,368 metric tonnes. The average mango yield in Tripura stands at 5.04 metric tonnes per hectare.

Highlighting the success of tribal farmers, he said cultivators in Gandatwisa began growing mangoes in 2018 and have since outperformed the state average. “Farmers in the Gandatwisa agricultural subdivision have achieved productivity levels of 8 to 9 MT per hectare, very close to the national average of 9.66 MT per hectare,” he said. “These farmers now earn between Rs 5 to 6 lakh per hectare annually from mango farming.”

This year, Gandatwisa farmers have sold local mango varieties to traders in Agartala, Ambassa, Kumarghat, and Dharmanagar at wholesale prices ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg. They sold exotic varieties at significantly higher prices, between Rs 150 and Rs 300 per kg.

To support post-harvest management, the state government has already set up 10 solar-powered cool chambers across Tripura. Nath added that the agriculture department will install another solar-based cold storage unit in Gandatwisa this year to help local fruit growers preserve their produce and reduce losses.