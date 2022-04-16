Shillong: Kongthong village and other nearby villages under Khatar Shnong in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya have been known since time immemorial for one unique practice.

The unique practice is that each mother would name their newly born child by singing a melodious tune popularly known as Mother’s Tune or Jingrwai Ïawbei in Khasi.

However, in the last few years, some alleged that the people of Kongthong have allegedly been influenced by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, who had “wrongly” named Kongthong a Whistling Village.

Many termed it unacceptable that the uniqueness of Kongthong and other villages nearby have been projected wrongly by the MP who has adopted this village.

Also Read: Assam: Six arrested for alleged links with Jihadi group in Barpeta

Some even said that he spoke in Parliament about the rich culture of Kongthong and “sadly”, he wrongly named Kongthong a Whistling Village.

As per experts, Kongthong is not “all Whistling Village” unlike Kuskoy village in Turkey.

Kuskoy village is famous for its 400-year-old whistled language that is used by the residents also known as bird language.

The people of this mountain village Kuskoy, whistle as a way to communicate with each other. Their technique is such that they could whistle in the form of Turkish words and phrases. The piercing whistling tones can be heard a mile or more distance away.

Also Read: Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora might join TMC?

However, at Kongthong in Meghalaya, the Mother’s Tune is only for naming their children.

For reasons best known to the elders and residents of Kongthong village and nearby villages, nobody has raised their voice against Sinha who has projected Kongthong village as Whistling Village.

Instead, the simple and poor residents of Kongthong have allegedly been made to believe that the BJP MP is the only person who brought development to Kongthong as if no other elected representatives or government departments have initiated developmental works in the village.

Some even raised concerns that if not the residents of Kongthong or nearby villages, who will correct the wrong name (Whistling Village) that Sinha has tagged on Kongthong, and already spread across India and the world.