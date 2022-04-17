AGARTALA: A-25-years old youth, identified as Nur Islam Miah, was allegedly lynched by a mob of unknown assailants in the Chourangi area located in the periphery of Agartala city in Tripura.

The incident was reported on Thursday.

The locals of the area alleged that police from AD Nagar police station did not investigate the matter properly and attempted to cover up the whole incident.

Speaking on the issue, locals of the neighborhood where the deceased youth resided said that he used to work as a cart puller and led a simple life without any quarrel or animosity with anyone.

“A woman from Chourangi area first saw him lying on the road. She gave offered him water and within minutes he died. Later, she informed others about the incident and we came to know,” said a woman.

Also read: Ex-Tripura minister to fight by-elections in Congress ticket

Resenting the police’s reluctance to investigate, locals laid a siege around the AD Nagar police station on Saturday and demanded a speedy inquiry into the matter.

Sources said that there were several scars and injury marks on the back and abdominal part of the body of the deceased youth.

“The police should at least tell us whether they registered a murder case or not. Whenever we tried to connect with the police authorities, they tried to avoid us. This must not go on, they should come out clean about the incident,” another local said. However, despite repeated attempts, no one from the police department could be reached for a comment on the issue.