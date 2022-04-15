Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha has announced that he will adopt three more villages in the Northeast state of Meghalaya.

MP Rakesh Sinha said that he will adopt the three villages to improve the livelihood of the people residing in these Meghalaya villages.

The Rajya Sabha MP will adopt the villages of Mawmang, Mawshut, and Sder in Meghalaya.

Earlier, in 2019, the Rajya Sabha MP had adopted the Kongthong village in Meghalaya, which he claims to be now “more beautiful than Kashmir”.

“I have decided to adopt Mawmang, Mawshut and Sder village,” Sinha told reporters.

The three villages that MP Rakesh Sinha will adopt are inaccessible by roads.

To reach these villages one needs to trek for over two hours from Kongthong village.