Are you planning to buy a new car this Bihu season?

If so, then along with the happiness of bringing in a new member to your family, you should also give equal importance to the safety of the near and dear ones who will be travelling in your new car.

Safety of cars has gained importance in recent years in India ever since Global NCAP decided to conduct crash testing of Indian cars.

Owing to which, several new regulations have come into force making dual airbags and ABS mandatory.

More safety regulations are also expected to also be introduced in the near future.

Safety ratings of Indian cars have also improved by leaps and bounds from what can be termed dismal in 2014.

Here are the 10 safest made-in-India cars currently available in the market.

10. Tata Tiago/Tigor and Tigor EV – 4/5

The facelift Tiago and Tigor gets a 4-star rating.

They scored 12.52 points out of 17.

These Tata motors produced cars, however, scored just a 3-star in child occupant safety rating.

Tata earned a 4-star safety rating for the updated Tigor EV – the first electric vehicle to be tested by Global NCAP.

9. Mahindra Thar – 4/5

Mahindra’s second-gen Thar isn’t just an off-roader but also a safe one as well.

Mahindra Thar scored four stars for both adult (12.52) and child occupant protection.

Thar has dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and a roll cage as standard.

The fully-loaded model of Mahindra Thar also comes with ESP.

8. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 4/5

The Vitara Brezza-based compact SUV scored four stars for adult protection, with 13.52 points out of 17.

However, the car recorded only marginal protection for driver’s knees, and the passenger’s right knee, as they could have an impact with structures behind the dashboard.

For child protection, it scored a three-star rating securing 36.68 points out of 49.

7. Mahindra Marazzo – 4/5

Mahindra Marazzo scored four stars.

The Marazzo MPV scored 12.85 out of 17 in adult safety and 22.22 out of 49 in child occupancy (two stars).

6. Honda Jazz – 4/5

Honda Jazz came away with a 4-star rating, with 13.89 points out of 17.

Child occupant protection, meanwhile, was rated three stars due to the lack of ISOFIX mounting points and limited protection offered to child occupants.

5. Mahindra XUV700 – 5/5

The XUV700 is the only three-row SUV to get a full 5-star rating (16.03).

Child occupant safety, too, is an impressive four stars.

4. Tata Nexon – 5/5

Tata Nexon is the first made-in-India car to be awarded a full 5-star safety rating by global NCAP.

Nexon’s child-occupancy rating is three stars (25/49).

The model currently on sale further upgraded to meet pedestrian protection norms.

All variants of the Tata Nexon come with two airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child-seat mounts as standard.

3. Tata Altroz – 5/5

Altroz is Tata’s second 5-star rated model in the listing, scoring 16.13 out of 17 points for adult occupant protection.

Interestingly, it didn’t score well on child occupant protection, securing three stars (29/49).

Standard safety kit across the Altroz range includes two airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders for the front seats and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Higher variants add kit such as height-adjustable front seat belts, a rear parking camera, and front and rear fog lamps.

2. Mahindra XUV300 – 5/5

Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV gets a 5-star rating for adult occupancy, with a score of 16.42.

The SUV also scores four stars for child occupant protection, scoring 37.44/49.

XUV300 packs in standard kit such as two airbags, ABS with EBD, rear disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, seat belt reminders and rear parking sensors.

Higher-spec variant adds in even more safety kit, with six airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability programme, front and rear fog lamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear parking camera.

1. Tata Punch – 5/5

Tata has delivered on its word that safety was a priority with the Punch.

Tata Punch edges out the XUV300 to top the list with 16.45 points for adult occupant protection.

The Punch also scores well for child occupant protection with a 4-star rating.

As standard, the Punch gets all the basic safety systems, including dual airbags, ABS, front seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The fully-loaded variants add to this with bits such as auto headlamp and wipers, while AMT variants get a low-traction mode to aid over slippery surfaces.