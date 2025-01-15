Shillong: A one-member committee headed by Justice (retired) BP Katakey will be investigating allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya.

The committee has received multiple petitions, including one from social activist Mingran T Sangma, alleging ongoing rat-hole mining in the South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts.

Justice Katakey has directed relevant departments to investigate the allegations and submit their findings.

The committee is also considering physical inspections of affected areas and may involve non-governmental individuals in the process.

The allegations include claims of illegal mining in Goreng under West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills, with coal being exported to Bangladesh using fake invoices.

The committee is expected to take decisive action based on its findings and will hold meetings with concerned departments in Shillong later this month.

The Meghalaya High Court appointed Justice Katakey to head the committee in a suo motu case initiated in 2022 to address the issue of illegal coal mining in the state.