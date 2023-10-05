Shillong: The Khasi Authors Society (KAS) has adopted some resolutions demanding the inclusion of the Khasi language from Meghalaya in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

The resolutions have been submitted to the President of India, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

The first resolution seeks a response from the office of the union home minister regarding the status of the memorandum demanding the inclusion of Khasi in the 8th schedule.

The KAS had also met union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah earlier.

However, they received no correspondence from them or the Centre since March 2019.

They also said that they did not get any response from the state government on the status as well.

The second resolution urged the government of India through the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate necessary action to introduce an official bill in the next session of the parliament, which will be a step to bring Khasi under the 8th Schedule.

The KAS further decided to submit the documentation containing exhaustive information and concrete justification to the centre on why Khasi should be included in the 8th Schedule.

The KAS said that it will wait for a respectable time for the response after which the society may resort to agitation with regard to the demand.