Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-I

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 2

Pay Scale : Pay Level 12 of Pay Matrix (7th CPC)

Qualification & Experience : PhD. Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching and research experience in reputed academic Institute/ R&D Labs/ relevant industry.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-II (on contract)

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Humanities & Social Sciences : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level 10 of Pay Matrix (7th CPC)

Qualification & Experience : PhD.

How to apply : Candidates must fill-in on-line application form available on the Institute website (www.nitm.ac.in) by 11:45 p.m of 03.11.2023 and send the signed hard copy application with payment receipt and other relevant documents (self-attested) to reach the “Registrar, NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong-793003” on or before 5:00 pm of 06.11.2023. Online application form and other details will be available on the Institute website (www.nitm.ac.in) from 12 noon of 27.09.2023.

Application Fees : General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ? 1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only), SC/ST, PWD, Women candidates are completely exempted from paying the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here