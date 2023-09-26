Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in ongoing research project funded by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India entitled “Development of vegetative propagation protocol and vacuum freeze dehydrated probiotic powder from Sohiong (Prunus nepalensis) fruit” under the Principal Investigator Dr. R. Sasikumar, Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: M.Sc/M.Tech/Ph.D with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Food Engineering and Technology/Food Technology/Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture Process Engineering/Bioprocess Engineering and its allied subjects with valid NET/GATE.

Desirable Qualifications: Working experience on Food Testing Laboratory/National Level Laboratory, HPLC, DSC, Particle size analyser, Spectrophotometric, FT-IR, and knowledge in FSSAI, BIS, ISO, etc., as well as statistical tools for science and technology will be preferred.

Emoluments: As per the DBT rules (Rs. 31,000 (Rupees thirty-one thousand) only per month plus 9 % HRA as admissible if no accommodation is provided by the Institute.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 09/10/2023 at 11.30 AM in the office of Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology, NEHU Tura Campus, West Garo Hills, Tura-794002, Meghalaya.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application (Annexure-I) along with Curriculum Vitae (PDF file) and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copy of publications (if any) etc. (PDF file) through e-mail to

12barunmangang@gmail.com by 06/10/2023 or may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, Annexure-I, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE, copy of publication (if any), one passport size photograph and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here