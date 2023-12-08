Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya.

National Law University Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigator for an ICSSR-Funded Research Project titled “Analysing the Status of Inclusive Education under the PM Development Initiative for North East in Selected Districts of Meghalaya.”

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : 10 best places to visit in Assam for a fun time with friends

Qualification :

Post Grad in any social science field with 55% aggregate. Proficiency (Reading/Writing/Speaking/Translation) in both Garo and English languages. Must be willing to travel for fieldwork, including in rural/interior areas of the Garo Hills region. Strong command over Microsoft Office applications, including Forms and Excel, and proficiency in

Google Forms. Comfortable in using electronic devices, particularly iPads, for data collection. Excellent communication and translation skills. Commitment to a one-month duration with the potential for extension based on performance

Also Read : 7 reasons to visit Northeast India during Christmas

Job Roles :

Conduct comprehensive field research in diverse schools across the Garo Hills districts. Administer bilingual surveys and questionnaires in both English and Garo. Translate forms from English to Garo on-site to facilitate the completion of questionnaires. Data collected from the field should be entered electronically (preferably Geo-tagged) in the

desired/prescribed format(s)/proforma(s)/platform(s). Ensure precise and timely data entry using Microsoft Office tools, including MS-Forms and Excel, as well as Google Forms. Utilize electronic devices, particularly tablets and mobile devices, for efficient and accurate data collection and ensure that the equipment is not damaged. Collaborate effectively with the research team to provide valuable insights and contribute to the project’s success. Generating reports of progress and field experiences, if required.

Remuneration: Total remuneration will be Rs. 90,000 subject to applicable conditions and satisfactory performance

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above post through the website nlumeg.ac.in (Google Form Link) on or before 14th December, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here