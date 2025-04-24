Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant posts or jobs in MSRLS Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 21 vacant posts or jobs at the District Mission Management Unit (DMMU) in 2025.

Name of post : District Functional Specialist – Financial Inclusion

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 39000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate Degree in Rural Development/ Business Management -Finance/ Commerce from a

recognized University or Institution.

2. Minimum 3 years’ experience in Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation Programmes

3. Having worked in a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC)/ Micro Finance Institutions

(MFI).

4. Within 35 years of age (5 years relaxation for ST/SC).

Name of post : District Functional Specialist –Social Inclusion & Social Development

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 39000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate Degree in Rural Development/RDAP /Community Development/Public Health from a recognized University or Institution.

2. Minimum 3 years of working experience in Rural Development’ sector/Projects preferably in Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Community Organization, social inclusion, Community Development, or social welfare programs.

3. Experience working with diverse communities and an understanding of social issues like poverty,

discrimination, and access to education and healthcare.

4. Within 35 years of age (5 years relaxation for ST/SC).

Name of post : District Functional Specialist –Non Farm Livelihoods Promotion

No. of posts : 5

Salary : Rs. 39000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate Degree in Commerce/Marketing, Business Administration (MBA) from a recognized University or Institution.

2. Minimum 3 years of experience in marketing roles, with progressively increasing responsibility.

3. Experience in strategic planning, online/ offline campaign development.

4. Demonstrated success in managing affiliate marketing related activities.

5. Proficiency in digital channels like social media, email, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), and content marketing.

6. Within 35 years of age (5 years relaxation for ST/SC).

Name of post : District Functional Specialist –Information Technology

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 39000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/Computer Applications or

a related field from a recognized University or Institution.

2. Minimum 3 years of working experience in MIS Management, Data Analysis & Reporting.

3. Proficiency in MIS software systems and tools, such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems and BI (Business Intelligence) tools.

4. Computer Skills with emphasis on Microsoft Packages, Google Suite, etc.

5. Proficiency in Troubleshooting & Support.

6. Having experience in Application & Technical Management Expert and also in designing, developing, and maintaining software applications with practical knowledge.

7. Experience in Development and maintenance of websites and web-based applications.

8. Data Analysis- Knowledge of assessing and evaluating MIS Data

Name of post : District Accountant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 33800/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate/Graduate Degree in Commerce

2. Having Working knowledge of Tally

3. Minimum 2 years’ experience in Accounts and Financial Management.

4. Within 30 years of age (5 years relaxation for ST/SC).

Name of post : District MIS-Coordinator- General

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 31200/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Technology, Computer Science, Information & Technology or

Computer Application or a related field from a recognized University/ Institution.

2. Minimum 2 years of experience in Data Entry and MIS Management, Data Analysis & Reporting

3. Proficiency in MIS software systems and tools, such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems and BI (Business Intelligence) tools.

4. Computer Skills with emphasis on Microsoft Packages, Google Suite, etc.

5. Proficiency in Troubleshooting & Support

6. Within 30 years of age (5 years relaxation for ST/SC)

Name of post : District MIS-Coordinator- Livelihoods Promotion

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 31200/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate/ Graduate degree in Technology, Computer Science, Information & Technology or

Computer Application or a related field from a recognized University/ Institution.

2. Minimum 2 years of experience in Data Entry and MIS Management, Data Analysis & Reporting

3. Proficiency in MIS software systems and tools, such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems and BI (Business Intelligence) tools.

4. Computer Skills with emphasis on Microsoft Packages, Google Suite, etc.

5. Proficiency in Troubleshooting & Support

6. Within 30 years of age (5 years relaxation for ST/SC)

Name of post : District Office Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 15600/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Graduate Degree in any subject.

2. Minimum of 1 year experience in an office administration role or similar position or related

fields.

3. Knowledge of office procedures, record-keeping, and documentation

4. Good communication and interpersonal skills

5. Basic knowledge of computer applications, including Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

6. Accuracy and speed in data entry.

7. Within 30 years of age (5 years relaxation for ST/SC).

How to apply :

The candidates will have to submit their Online Application using the link provided in the MSRLS

website “http://msrls.nic.in/” and the date for submission of the application is up to 5:00 pm of the 9th May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here