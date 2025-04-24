Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or jobs under MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Vice Principal, Assistant Agriculture Engineer Land Use Survey (LUS) and Junior Engineer Grade- I (Electrical) in various departments in 2025.

Name of post : Vice Principal in ITI(s) under the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Labour Department

No. of posts : 3

Salary: Pay scale Level-15 of revised pay scale.

Essential Qualification: Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from any recognized University/Institute.

Age limit: 21 to 32 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Name of post : Assistant Agriculture Engineer Land Use Survey (LUS) in the office of the Research Officer at Shillong, Tura & Jowai under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

No. of posts : 3

Salary: Pay scale Level-11 of revised pay scale.

Essential Qualification: B.E/B.Tech in Civil Engineering any recognized University/Institute

Age limit: 18 to 32 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

Name of post : Junior Engineer Grade- I (Electrical) under P.H.E Department

No. of posts : 4

Salary: Pay scale Level-15 of revised pay scale.

Essential Qualification: 3 (Three) years Diploma Course in Electrical Engineering.

Age limit: 18 to 32 years as on 01.01.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST.

How to apply :

Candidates are to apply and submit their applications through Online mode only by clicking on the “Online Application” icon appearing on the MPSC website viz www.mpsc.nic.in

The last date for submission of the application is 17:00 hrs on 22nd May 2025.

Application Fee :

For Vice Principal, Assistant Agriculture Engineer Land Use Survey (LUS): Rs. 460/-

For Junior Engineer Grade- I (Electrical) : Rs. 350/-

Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya.

For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWDs).Application Fee is exempted subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here