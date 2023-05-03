Meghalaya Jobs : MLCU Shillong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Economics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Economics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MA in Economics with NET, Preferably with a PhD.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of work experience

Salary : Rs. 4,17,000 – 4,98,000 annually

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/ up to May 12, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

