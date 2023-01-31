Meghalaya Jobs MLCU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya.
Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under the project “Comprehensive Tribal Management for Decentralized TB care Services”
Name of post : Project Technician I (Health Assistant)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification: BSc / Diploma in MLT / PhA or equivalent having experience in the health services
Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month
Name of post : Field Worker
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Any UG with experience in field work
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Name of post : Project Technician-III
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: BSc MLT
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification: Any PG with 1 year of experience in projects
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/ up to February 4, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
