Meghalaya Jobs MLCU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for various positions under the project “Comprehensive Tribal Management for Decentralized TB care Services”

Name of post : Project Technician I (Health Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: BSc / Diploma in MLT / PhA or equivalent having experience in the health services

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Any UG with experience in field work

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Manager vacancies in Jute Corporation of India

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BSc MLT

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Any PG with 1 year of experience in projects

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for 27 vacancies in NESAC

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.mlcuniv.in/ up to February 4, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Pads, Menstrual Cup or Tampons- Which is actually the safest product for menstrual hygiene?