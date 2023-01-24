Meghalaya Jobs Apply for 27 vacancies in NESAC

Applications are invited for 27 vacant positions in North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 27 vacant positions of Project Associate-I on temporary project basis.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 27

Essential Qualifications :

PA01 : M.Sc. in Agriculture/ Forestry/ Sericulture/ Horticulture/ Botany/ Life

Science/ Environmental Science/ Geology/ Geography/ Applied Geography/ Physics/ Home Science or equivalent. OR M.Sc. in Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics/ Spatial Information Science/ Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent. OR B.E./B.Tech in Civil/ Mechanical/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ ECE or equivalent.

PA02 : M.Sc. in Remote Sensing/ Geology/Geography/ Environmental Science or equivalent. OR

B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering/ Agricultural Engineering or equivalent.

PA03 : M.Sc. in Remote Sensing/ Remote Sensing and GIS/ Geoinformatics/ Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent. OR B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Geoinformatics/ Geomatics or equivalent.

PA04 : B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering or equivalent.

Additional Criteria : B.E./B.Tech/M.Sc. degree should be in First Class or equivalent grade with an aggregate minimum of 65% (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point

scale or equivalent from recognized university

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions is scheduled from 06th to 08th February 2023 in NESAC, Umiam at 08:30 AM (reporting time).

How to apply : Candidates are required to directly come to the venue along with their Biodata (as per prescribed format) and all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in the Biodata along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

