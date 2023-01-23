Meghalaya Jobs North Eastern Council Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Council Secretariat.

North Eastern Council Secretariat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant in the field of Civil Engineering on contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant ( Civil Engineering)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : The candidate should have a minimum of B.E /B. Tech/B.Sc Engg. (Civil)/ A.M.I.E (India) degree or preferably M.E /M. Tech./ M.Sc Engg. (Civil) degree from any recognized Institute/ College/ University.

Desirable Qualifications & Experiences :

(i) PG Diploma in Project Management for any recognized institute.

(ii) Knowledge and experience in monitoring and evaluation of central government schemes/ Projects of not less than 5 years.

(iii) The candidate should have a good knowledge of the Central Government and State Government Projects /schemes/programs, project formulation/ planning, implementation guidelines, monitoring & evaluation methodologies, preparation of fact-finding reports, etc.

(iv) The candidate should have a good functional knowledge of computers in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint presentations. Persons with additional qualifications, research experience, and published papers in the relevant field would be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 45,000/- per month

Age Limit : 25-45 years as on 1st January 2023. There will be age relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to the Deputy Secretary (Admn), NEC Secretariat, Room No. 405, Nongrim Hills, Shillong-793003 within February 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

