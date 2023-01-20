Applications are invited for 19 vacant managerial positions in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Vice President, Deputy Vice President, Manager and Program Manager.

Name of post : Vice President & Head (Digital Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA (Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent, with specialisation in Marketing from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE/ UGC as on 01.10.2022

Experience : Minimum 15 Years’ post qualification experience in the field of marketing in e-Commerce/ Banking Industry/ Fintech Company/ Information Technology or a consumer facing

company

Name of post : Deputy Vice President (Analytical Marketing & Campaign)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA (Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent, with specialisation in Marketing from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE/ UGC as on 01.10.2022

Experience : Minimum 10 Years’ post qualification experience in the field of marketing in e-Commerce/ Banking Industry/ Fintech Company/ Information Technology or a consumer facing

company

Name of post : Deputy Vice President (Content Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA (Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent, with specialisation in Marketing from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE/ UGC as on 01.10.2022

Experience : Minimum 10 Years’ post qualification experience in the field of marketing in e-Commerce/ Banking Industry/ Fintech Company/ Information Technology or a consumer facing

company

Name of post : Deputy Vice President (Social Media & Affiliate Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA (Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent, with specialisation in Marketing from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE/ UGC as on 01.10.2022

Experience : Minimum 10 Years’ post qualification experience in the field of marketing in e-Commerce/ Banking Industry/ Fintech Company/ Information Technology or a consumer facing

company

Name of post : Deputy Vice President (Marketing – Own Digital Platforms)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA (Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent, with specialisation in Marketing from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE/ UGC as on 01.10.2022

Experience : Minimum 10 Years’ post qualification experience in the field of marketing in e-Commerce/ Banking Industry/ Fintech Company/ Information Technology or a consumer facing

company

Name of post : Deputy Vice President (Marketing Tech Stack)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA (Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent, with specialisation in Marketing from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE/ UGC as on 01.10.2022

Experience : Minimum 10 Years’ post qualification experience in the field of marketing in e-Commerce/ Banking Industry/ Fintech Company/ Information Technology or a consumer facing

company

Name of post : Deputy Vice President (Digital Acquisition)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full Time MBA (Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent, with specialisation in Marketing from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE/ UGC as on 01.10.2022

Experience : Minimum 10 Years’ post qualification experience in the field of marketing in e-Commerce/ Banking Industry/ Fintech Company/ Information Technology or a consumer facing

company

Name of post : Manager (Digi Marketing)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Full Time MBA (Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent, with specialisation in Marketing from institutions recognized / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE/ UGC as on 01.10.2022

Experience : Minimum 5 Years’ post qualification experience in the field of marketing in e-Commerce/ Banking Industry/ Fintech Company/ Information Technology or a consumer facing

company

Name of post : Vice President (Transformation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government recognized University or Institution

OR

Any Graduate (Regular) with (Full time) PG Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or

Information Technology

Experience : Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 7 years with at least 3-5 years of experience in running Contact Centre/BPO domain (preferable Contact Centre of Any

Bank

Name of post : Program Manager

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduate in B.C.A./B. Sc. (Computer Science)/B. Tech. (Computer Science / Information Technology) from Government recognized University or Institution

OR

Any Graduate (Regular) with (Full time) PG Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience : Post Qualification experience of minimum 5 yrs. with at least 2 yrs. experience as Program Manager across Customer service BPO or in captive BPO centres in designing Contact Centre related journeys including end-to-end digital journeys

Name of post : Manager Quality & Training

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognized university

Experience : Post Qualification experience of minimum 5 yrs with at least 2 yrs. experience in managing Customer service BPO domain or in captive centres of BPO

Name of post : Command Centre Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduation degree is mandatory from a recognized university

Experience : Post Qualification experience of minimum 5 yrs with at least 2 yrs. experience in managing Customer service BPO domain or in captive centres of BPO

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://bank.sbi/careers from 20th January 2023 to 9th February 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

