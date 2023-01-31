Assam Career Apply for Assistant Manager vacancies in Jute Corporation of India

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Jute Corporation of India.

Jute Corporation of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eleven vacant posts of Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Operation / Marketing)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 40,000- Rs. 1,40,000/-

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Degree in Jute technology from a recognized university/Institute.

AND

(ii) 2 Years’ experience

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 40,000- Rs. 1,40,000/-

Qualification & Experience :

(i) B. Com (1st Class)/ M. Com from a recognized university / Institute.

AND

(ii) 2 Years’ experience in handling Commercial account in a PSU / large commercial organization.

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs. 40,000- Rs. 1,40,000/-

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Graduate or equivalent from a recognized university.

AND

(ii) 2 Years’ experience in similar capacity in a Public Sector Undertaking or a commercial / Industrial organization of repute, in manpower planning, recruitment, training of personnel, wage administration, industrial relations, trade union negotiations, welfare, etc.

Age Limit : 35 years

Places of Posting : Assam, Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled in and signed Application Form (Annexure-I) & Annexure-II along with self-attested copies in support of age, qualification and experience and 2 (two) copies of coloured passport size photographs by REGISTERED/SPEED POST only to Senior Manager (HR), Jute Corporation of India Limited, 15N, Nellie Sengupta Sarani, Kolkata-700087. The last date for receipt of applications in the Office is February 17, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here