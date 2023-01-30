Assam Career Apply for JTS & MTA vacancies in Assam University

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) purely on temporary basis.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant (JTA)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : BE / BTech in ECE

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Assam Career : NERAMAC Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSLC with working knowledge of computer applications

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply online for 253 vacancies in Prison Department

How to apply : Candidates can send their detailed Bio-data along with relevant certificates to the email hod.ece.aus@gmail.com on or before 6th February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 6 unusual and unique jewellery looks of Malaika Arora