Assam Career Apply online for 253 vacancies in Prison Department

Applications are invited for 253 vacant positions in Prison Department, Govt. of Assam.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 253 vacant positions of Jail Warder in Prison Department, Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Jail Warder

No. of posts : 253 [Male : 217, Female : 36]

Educational Qualification : H.S.L.C or equivalent from Govt. recognized Board or Council.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 5200/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age: 18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). Relaxations :Upper age limit will be relaxed for:

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST(H).

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

(iii) 2 (two)years for candidates of Ex-Servicemen.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 28th January 2023 to 11th February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

