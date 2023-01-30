Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 250 vacancies

Applications are invited for 250 vacant managerial positions in Central Bank of India.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 250 vacant posts of Chief Managers and Senior Managers.

Name of post : Chief Manager Scale IV (Mainstream)

No. of posts : 50

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline). CAIIB & Higher qualification will be given preference

Experience : Minimum 7 years’ experience as an officer in PSBs/Private Banks/NBFCs. Any experience as Branch Manager/ Credit/ Foreign Exchange will be given preference.

Age : Maximum age as on 31.12.2022 (date inclusive) should not exceed 40 years

Name of post : Senior Manager Scale III (Mainstream)

No. of posts : 200

Qualification : Graduation (in any discipline). CAIIB & Higher qualification will be given preference

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ experience as an officer in PSBs/Private Banks/NBFCs. Any experience as Branch Manager/ Credit/ Foreign Exchange will be given preference.

Age : Maximum age as on 31.12.2022 (date inclusive) should not exceed 35 years

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through on-line written test and personal interview.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/ up to February 11, 2023

Application Fees :

Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates : NIL

2 All Other Candidates : Rs. 850/- + GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

