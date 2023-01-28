Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 1675 vacancies

Applications are invited for 1675 vacant positions in Intelligence Bureau.

Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security Assistant/ Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen) on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Security Assistant/ Executive (SA/Exe)

No. of posts : 1525

Pay Scale : Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances

Essential Qualification :

(i) Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education, and

(ii) Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied

(iii) Knowledge of any one of the local language/dialect mentioned in Table ‘A’ above against

each SIB.

Desirable Qualification : Field experience in Intelligence work.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years. Upper age limit relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen)

No. of posts : 150

Pay Scale : Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

Essential Qualification :

(i) Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education, and

(ii) Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which candidate has applied

(iii) Knowledge of any one of the local language/dialect mentioned in Table ‘A’ above against

each SIB.

Age Limit : 18-25 years. Upper age limit relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through MHA’s website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only from January 28, 2023 to February 17, 2023 (23:59 hrs)

Examination Fees :

Male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories : Rs. 500/-

Other candidates : Rs. 450/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

