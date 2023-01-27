TISS Recruitment 2023 Apply online for Administrative Assistant vacancies

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant on contract basis for a period of Six Months which is extendable based on performance of the candidate and requirement of the Institute.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 9

Qualification & Experience : Graduate/ B.A/ B.Com./ B.Sc. with MSC IT and Typing Speed of 30 w.p.m. from Government recognized Institution. One years Secretarial Work experience in the field of Administration/ Finance & Accounts/ Academic/ Purchase/ Schools (like LTC, CEA, Pay Fixation, Pension, Leave, Gratuity, Service Book Maintainance etc.,) and possessing good written and oral communication skills in English language will be given preference. The candidate should have good knowledge in all aspects of administration, Secretariet, Transport, Despatch and

experience in working in ERP environment. The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc

Salary : Rs. 25,000 per month.

Age Limit : Preferably below 45 Years as on 31 January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link (Apply now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.edu. Last Date of Filling of Online Applications is 8th February 2023

Application Fees : Application Fee of Rs 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PWD

candidates will be Rs 125/-, if they upload the required Certificate in the Online Application Form. Woman applicants are exempted from the payment of application fee. The application will be valid only on receipt of application fee for those who are required to pay. Fee once paid, shall not be refunded under any circumstances

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

