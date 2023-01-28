Assam Career Assam University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the the Department of Chemistry under Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) funded project entitled “Mechanistic Investigation on the Catalytic Activities of N-Heterocyclic Carbenes and Their Transition Metal Complexes”.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Remunerations : Rs. 31,000/- per month + HRA (JRF) [First 2 years], Rs. 35,000/- per month + HRA (SRF)

Essential Qualification : M.Sc.(Organic Chemistry Specialisation) with at least 55% marks + NET/ GATE

Age limit : Not more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their filled-up application form and self-prepared resume along with all the supporting documents from HSLC onwards via email to paritos_au@yahoo.co.in within February 11, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

