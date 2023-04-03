Meghalaya Jobs : Apply online for 81 vacancies in NECTAR

Applications are invited for 81 vacant positions in North East Centre for Technology Application & Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya.

North East Centre for Technology Application & Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 81 vacant administrative and technical positions on purely contractual basis.

Name of posts :

  • Regional Officer
  • Project Consultant
  • Research Associate (Project)
  • State Officer
  • Project Officer (Forest Survey)
  • Project Co-ordinator
  • Research Associate
  • Coordinator MIS
  • Finance Manager
  • Remote Pilot (Trainers)
  • Senior Research Fellow (Project)
  • Agri Marketing Expert
  • Project Associate (Forest Survey)
  • Project Associate (Bee Keeping)
  • Project Officer (GIS & RS)
  • Technical Officer
  • Technical Assistant
  • Technical Assistant (Fodder Seed Programme)
  • MIS Assistants
  • Finance & Admin Assistant
  • Crop Husbandry Expert
  • Project Assistant (GIS & RS)
  • Project Fellow
  • GIS Lab Assistant
  • Social Mobilization
  • Lab Technician
  • Field Supervisor
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
  • Driver

Also Read : 5 food items that can help you to fulfill your dream of becoming a mother

No. of posts :

  • Regional Officer : 1
  • Project Consultant : 1
  • Research Associate (Project) : 2
  • State Officer : 3
  • Project Officer (Forest Survey) : 1
  • Project Co-ordinator : 1
  • Research Associate : 3
  • Coordinator MIS : 1
  • Finance Manager : 1
  • Remote Pilot (Trainers) : 2
  • Senior Research Fellow (Project) : 6
  • Agri Marketing Expert : 1
  • Project Associate (Forest Survey) : 1
  • Project Associate (Bee Keeping) : 1
  • Project Officer (GIS & RS) : 1
  • Technical Officer : 1
  • Technical Assistant : 12
  • Technical Assistant (Fodder Seed Programme) : 1
  • MIS Assistants : 5
  • Finance & Admin Assistant : 3
  • Crop Husbandry Expert : 2
  • Project Assistant (GIS & RS) : 2
  • Project Fellow : 5
  • GIS Lab Assistant : 1
  • Social Mobilization : 3
  • Lab Technician : 2
  • Field Supervisor : 12
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) : 4
  • Driver : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NECTAR (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

Also Read : Mother-daughter duo Nita Ambani & Isha Ambani Piramal’s dream project NMACC

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nectar.org.in/ by April 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in