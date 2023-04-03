Meghalaya Jobs : Apply online for 81 vacancies in NECTAR

Applications are invited for 81 vacant positions in North East Centre for Technology Application & Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya.

North East Centre for Technology Application & Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 81 vacant administrative and technical positions on purely contractual basis.

Name of posts :

Regional Officer

Project Consultant

Research Associate (Project)

State Officer

Project Officer (Forest Survey)

Project Co-ordinator

Research Associate

Coordinator MIS

Finance Manager

Remote Pilot (Trainers)

Senior Research Fellow (Project)

Agri Marketing Expert

Project Associate (Forest Survey)

Project Associate (Bee Keeping)

Project Officer (GIS & RS)

Technical Officer

Technical Assistant

Technical Assistant (Fodder Seed Programme)

MIS Assistants

Finance & Admin Assistant

Crop Husbandry Expert

Project Assistant (GIS & RS)

Project Fellow

GIS Lab Assistant

Social Mobilization

Lab Technician

Field Supervisor

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Driver

No. of posts :

Regional Officer : 1

Project Consultant : 1

Research Associate (Project) : 2

State Officer : 3

Project Officer (Forest Survey) : 1

Project Co-ordinator : 1

Research Associate : 3

Coordinator MIS : 1

Finance Manager : 1

Remote Pilot (Trainers) : 2

Senior Research Fellow (Project) : 6

Agri Marketing Expert : 1

Project Associate (Forest Survey) : 1

Project Associate (Bee Keeping) : 1

Project Officer (GIS & RS) : 1

Technical Officer : 1

Technical Assistant : 12

Technical Assistant (Fodder Seed Programme) : 1

MIS Assistants : 5

Finance & Admin Assistant : 3

Crop Husbandry Expert : 2

Project Assistant (GIS & RS) : 2

Project Fellow : 5

GIS Lab Assistant : 1

Social Mobilization : 3

Lab Technician : 2

Field Supervisor : 12

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) : 4

Driver : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NECTAR (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nectar.org.in/ by April 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here