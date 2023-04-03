Meghalaya Jobs : Apply online for 81 vacancies in NECTAR

Applications are invited for 81 vacant positions in North East Centre for Technology Application & Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya.
North East Centre for Technology Application & Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 81 vacant administrative and technical positions on purely contractual basis.
Name of posts :
- Regional Officer
- Project Consultant
- Research Associate (Project)
- State Officer
- Project Officer (Forest Survey)
- Project Co-ordinator
- Research Associate
- Coordinator MIS
- Finance Manager
- Remote Pilot (Trainers)
- Senior Research Fellow (Project)
- Agri Marketing Expert
- Project Associate (Forest Survey)
- Project Associate (Bee Keeping)
- Project Officer (GIS & RS)
- Technical Officer
- Technical Assistant
- Technical Assistant (Fodder Seed Programme)
- MIS Assistants
- Finance & Admin Assistant
- Crop Husbandry Expert
- Project Assistant (GIS & RS)
- Project Fellow
- GIS Lab Assistant
- Social Mobilization
- Lab Technician
- Field Supervisor
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
- Driver
No. of posts :
- Regional Officer : 1
- Project Consultant : 1
- Research Associate (Project) : 2
- State Officer : 3
- Project Officer (Forest Survey) : 1
- Project Co-ordinator : 1
- Research Associate : 3
- Coordinator MIS : 1
- Finance Manager : 1
- Remote Pilot (Trainers) : 2
- Senior Research Fellow (Project) : 6
- Agri Marketing Expert : 1
- Project Associate (Forest Survey) : 1
- Project Associate (Bee Keeping) : 1
- Project Officer (GIS & RS) : 1
- Technical Officer : 1
- Technical Assistant : 12
- Technical Assistant (Fodder Seed Programme) : 1
- MIS Assistants : 5
- Finance & Admin Assistant : 3
- Crop Husbandry Expert : 2
- Project Assistant (GIS & RS) : 2
- Project Fellow : 5
- GIS Lab Assistant : 1
- Social Mobilization : 3
- Lab Technician : 2
- Field Supervisor : 12
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) : 4
- Driver : 2
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NECTAR (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nectar.org.in/ by April 24, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here