Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in ICAR-RCNEH

Applications are invited for various technical positions in ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, Meghalaya

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II for CTGC & FATE facilities under NICRA Project on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Young Professional – II (for CTGC & FATE facilities)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) B. E/ B. Tech. (a minimum of 4 years with first division) in Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Mechanical branches.

ii) Master’s degree in Engineering (Electrical/ Mechanical) with specialization in Instrumentation

Engineering

Desirable Qualification : A minimum of 1 (one) year experience in handling equipments and research facilities like CTGC & FATE.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their duly filled application in the enclosed

Proforma along with complete scanned copy of the original documents through e-mail to

nicrarecruitment@gmail.com on or before 7th April, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

